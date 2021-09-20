Three weekend accidents claim lives in Davenport, Urbandale, near Iowa City

Radio Iowa

At least three people died in separate accidents on Iowa’s roads over the weekend.

Davenport police say a motorcyclist was speeding on Friday night, lost control, hit a tree and the 51-year-old man was killed. In the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, police say a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Sunday morning. He’s identified as 55-year-old Eric Lindberg of Des Moines. There’s no word on charges against the driver.

The state patrol says a semi lost control on Interstate 80 east of Iowa City on Sunday afternoon and wrecked in the median, killing the truck’s driver, a 65-year-old man from Indiana.