Deputies arrest Garner man after chase through 3 counties

A Garner man is jailed in Hamilton County after a chase through three counties early Monday.

Thirty-four-year-old Braden Alan Johnson was calling the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department requesting help then refused to stop when he was approached by deputies. Authorities reported the chase on Interstate 35 through Hamilton, Story and Polk counties reached speeds up to 100 mile-an-hour at times.

Johnson was then pulled over when he made his stop in Polk County. Johnson had a three-year-old child inside his vehicle while being pursued. Several charges including eluding and reckless driving face Johnson as a result of the incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)