Five Iowa schools awarded national Blue Ribbon designation

The U.S. Department of Education has selected five Iowa schools for its Blue Ribbon Schools designation.

The five schools were chosen in the high-performance category that is based on their academic performance on state assessments or national tests.

The schools are Bedford Elementary, Pleasant Valley High School, Lewis Central High School, Hills Elementary in the Iowa City school district, and the Spencer Middle School.

They are among 325 schools nationwide to receive the designation — and will be honored in a national ceremony later this year