Fort Dodge-based NEW Coop reports cyber attack

Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative confirms it was hit by a ransomware attack last weekend.

In a company statement, the ag company recently identified a cybersecurity incident that is impacting some of the company’s devices and systems. NEW Cooperative have taken their systems offline to contain the threat which has been successfully contained.

The company notified law enforcement who are working closely with data security experts to investigate and remediate the situation. The NEW Coop received a ransom demand for 5.9 million dollars from the cybercriminal group known as Black Matter.

The cyberattack could have potentially endangered operations for the agricultural supply chain in the country. NEW Cooperative operates 60 operating facilities in northern, central and western Iowa.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)