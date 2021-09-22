Covid hospitalizations up In Iowa for 12th straight week

The latest state report shows that over the past seven days there’s been a nearly 10% increase in the number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there are 638 Covid patients in Iowa hospitals and 25% of them are in intensive care units. State data shows a dozen kids under the age of 12 are hospitalized with Covid.

Among the Iowans who’ve tested positive for Covid in the past week, 26% are under the age of 18. That’s a slight decline from last week’s report. Over the past seven days, nearly 60% of the Iowans confirmed through testing to have Covid are under the age of 40.

The latest information on Covid shots shows 64.5% of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate among Iowans over the age of 65 is 83%.