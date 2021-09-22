Man found dead in burning Cedar Falls home

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation after the body of a man was found following a house fire in Cedar Falls early this morning.

Authorities have identified the victim as 62-year-old Timothy Hersey, but they aren’t yet sure if the fire caused his death. Officials say there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause and contributing factors. Authorities say Hersey’s body was found around 4 a.m. in the kitchen of a burning home at 616 West First Street, which is also Iowa Highway 57.

When they arrived, fire crews found the backside of the house fully engulfed and heavy smoke billowing from all four sides of the home.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)