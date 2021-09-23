Iowa’s U.S. House delegation backs $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome

All four members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have voted to send Israel $1 billion for its “Iron Dome” missile-defense system. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, was among the Republicans who spoke on the House floor during debate.

“Israel has long been a key strategic ally for the United States,” she said. “Our relationship is mutually beneficial, and it is important that we work to support them whenever we can.”

A small group of House Democrats threatened to vote no this past Tuesday on the bill that provides the money to keep the government running if this particular spending item was included, so House leadership removed it from that package, for a stand alone vote on the aide to Israel today (Thursday). Miller-Meeks said the actions of “progressive Democrats” when it comes to Israel are “disgraceful.”

“For years, the United States has consistently funded the Iron Dome on a strong bipartisan basis to help Israel defend itself against rocket attacks from terrorist organizations,” Miller-Meeks said. “There has never been a situation where military aid for Israel was held up because of objections from members of Congress.”

Some Democrats argued the U.S. should impose conditions on aid to Israel, to ensure conditions for Palestinians improve. In the end, however, the billion dollar funding plan for Israel’s Iron Dome passed the U.S. House overwhelmingly, on a 420-9 vote. Miller-Meeks, along with Republicans Ashley Hinson, the congresswoman from Marion, and Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull were among the “yes” votes, as was Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines.