Fake text messages about voter registration going out

You may have recently received a text message that makes it look like you aren’t registered to vote, but county and state election officials say the text isn’t from them.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate as well as many county auditors on Thursday posted social media messages that there’s a text message circulating throughout the state regarding voter registration and that it did not come from their office. The text says “According to our records, you may not have registered to vote in Iowa.”

It then tells the message recipient that you can secure your vote by clicking on a link to complete a voter registration form. Pate says that his office has talked to the entity that sent the text messages, which is a political party, and they assure that the website is secure.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)