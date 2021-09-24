Iowa Latino Heritage Festival returns after year off during pandemic

The Iowa Latino Heritage Festival is back after being canceled in 2020 and enduring rain in 2019.

Festival executive director, Joe Gonzalez, says he’s glad the weather forecast looks good for the weekend. And this year, there are even more sponsors to help make up for two years of lower earnings.

“We find that, you know, that it’s really, really special to us, you know, that there’s so much interest and people want to be a part of it,” Gonzalez says. There are fewer exhibitors at this year’s festival. Gonzalez attributes that to some hesitation with the pandemic. But, he says, that won’t take away from any of the fun and education.

“This time is going to be even a greater learning experience because of taking the time off. And then also because we’re, you know, a little bit smaller than usual.” Tickets for Latino Heritage Festival this weekend in downtown Des Moines are five dollars.

(By Kassidy Arena, Iowa Public Radio)