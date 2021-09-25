Westwood student dies after falling from homecoming float

A student who fell from a float during the Westwood Homecoming parade Friday has died from his injuries.

School district superintendent Jay Lutt identified the student as 12-year-old Kage McDonald, a junior high student who was riding on the back of a float. Lutt sent a letter to school district parents identifying Lutt.

The Westwood Ministerial Association heal a gathering of families Friday night at the entrance to the football field. The homecoming game against Hinton was postponed until Saturday.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)