Casey’s purchasing 40 Pilot locations in Tennessee, Kentucky

Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores has announced plans to buy 40 Pilot convenience stores in Kentucky and Tennessee for $220 million.

According to a news release from Casey’s, the stores are primarily in the Knoxville, Tennessee market. The purchase must be cleared by the Federal Trade Commission and the Anti-Trust Division of the U.S. Justice Department. Casey’s is the country’s third-largest convenience store chain, with over 23-hundred locations.

The Wall Street Journal reports there are negotiations for the sale of another well-known Iowa corporation. According to the newspaper, Meredith Corporation executives have been negotiating with the company owned by Barry Diller, the former chairman of both Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox and the founder of Fox Network. The Des Moines-based Meredith Corporation was founded in 1902 and its first publication was Successful Farming.