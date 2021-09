Fall is here and the Iowa corn and bean harvest is now underway.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says some spotty rains impacted the ability to get into the fields — but nine percent of the corn crop in the state was harvested in the last week. That’s four days ahead of the five-year average for corn.

The soybean harvest is reported at 18 percent for the week. That is also four days ahead of the average percentage harvested in the last five years.