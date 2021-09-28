Iowa Lottery app not functioning properly after system upgrade

The Iowa Lottery says there’s been an issue with its mobile app since a system update Sunday.

Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the mobile app allows people to check numbers and get other information. She says the technicians have been working to get that back online.

“It is a big convenience factor for players — people love the mobile app and we know that and we want it to be working as well,” Neubauer says. “But we also have to absolutely be sure that it is providing accurate and correct information.”

Neubauer says they are hoping to push out a fix overnight that will get the app working the way it should by Wednesday.