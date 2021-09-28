ISU professor awarded a 2021 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant

An Iowa State University professor is joining the ranks of 25 people who’re getting a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship or so-called “genius grant” this year.

Lisa Schulte Moore will get a no-strings-attached $625,000 award. Schulte Moore is a professor of natural resource ecology and management at ISU. University officials credit her for “pushing the boundaries” of her field to address climate change, water quality and population loss in rural areas.

In a prepared statement, Schulte Moore said she’s always “looking for the missing puzzle piece” in her work — and “that’s part of the fun of science.”

MacArthur Fellows are encouraged to use the grant “to pursue their own creative, intellectual and professional inclinations.” In the past 40 years, 1086 people have won a “genius grant” and only four other Iowans have been named a MacArthur Fellow.

Schulte Moore has been an Iowa State professor since 2003.