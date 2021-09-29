14,480 pancakes served in Centerville sets record

A world record was broken in Centerville Saturday.

Since 1948, the city of Centerville has held Pancake Day on the fourth Saturday of September. This year’s annual event broke a Guinness World Record for most pancakes served. In total, 14,480 pancakes were provided to hungry guests. The previous record of 13,000 pancakes was set this past June in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Event organizers say 17,000 pancakes are typically served for Pancake Day in Centerville, but the world record carries strict criteria. Each pancake must be 5 inches in diameter and no more than one centimeter thick.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)