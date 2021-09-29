Former Iowa policeman charged with committing sex crime while on duty

A former eastern Iowa policeman has been arrested and charged with third degree sex abuse. He faces up to a decade in prison if convicted on the charge.

The Quad City Times reports a 24-year-old Eldridge police officer who resigned this week is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in May. According to the newspaper, arrest records indicate Andrew Denoyer was on duty at the time of the alleged abuse.

State officials say the Scott County Sheriff and Eldridge Police asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit to assist with the case last Friday. Denoyer was arrested Tuesday night.