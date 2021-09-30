Ohio-based CareSource planning bid to join Iowa Medicare program

An Ohio-based company called CareSource plans to submit a bid to be among the private companies managing Iowa’s Medicaid program.

In 2016, the State of Iowa switched to privately managed care of Medicaid, which currently covers health care costs for 750-thousand poor, elderly and disabled Iowans. Two companies — Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care — have existing contracts to manage care for those Iowans.

CareSource, based in Dayton, Ohio, has rented office space in Des Moines and is hiring Iowa staff, preparing to submit the paperwork for an Iowa Medicaid managed care contract. State officials likely will decide next fall if another company will be added to Iowa Medicaid’s program.

CareSource already oversees Medicaid coverage for residents in five other states.