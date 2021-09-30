Weekend service planned for student who died in fall from Westwood homecoming float

A Celebration of Life is planned for the 12-year-old who died after falling from a float in the Westwood High School homecoming parade.

Kage McDonald of Salix was riding on the back of a float last Friday when he fell off and later died in the hospital. The service for McDonald is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Westwood Community High School East gym. Kage’s family requests those in attendance wear their favorite sports team attire or casual clothes.

A memorial for the junior high student is set up outside the high school A GoFundMe account for McDonald has raised almost $31,000 in contributions.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)