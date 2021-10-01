Black Knights Car Club to host drag races Sunday in Spencer

Drag racing will be legal for four hours at the Spencer Airport this weekend. The 13th Annual Black Knights Car Club Drag Races will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“Anybody can participate as long as they have a licensed, insured car, got a driver’s license, DOT tires and the car will be checked for safety…from way old cars to brand new cars,” says Black Knights Car Club president Denny Houseman.

DOT regulations require a vehicle’s tire tread to be of a certain depth to be road-worthy and safety inspectors for the drag races have the final say on which vehicles may participate Sunday. Tickets are $5 each for spectators and Houseman says a variety of model years will be racing.

“You’ll see some cars in the ’30s and some pick-ups in the ’30s and you’ll see as early as probably 2020 cars and pick-ups,” Houseman says. “The diesel pick-ups run pretty hard also.”

Racers pay either $5 for one 350-feet race or $25 to race all day. The car club donates the proceeds from the event.

“With Iowa Lakes (Community College), we do some scholarships with them for auto body and paint and mechanics. We have also given to fire departments, ambulance services and individuals that have a financial burden because of health,” Houseman says. “…We’re up around $40,000 that we’ve donated throughout the years.”

The Black Knights Car Club holds its monthly meetings at the VFW in Estherville. In June, July and August, club members schedule gatherings in Spencer, Emmetsburg, Graettinger and Estherville for evening street cruises.

(Reporting by Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)