Judge issues temporary order against Iowa dog breeder

A federal judge is ordering a southern Iowa dog breeder to immediately have a veterinarian conduct a “head to tail” evaluation of every dog on the property after federal inspectors say they found dogs in danger of starvation and death.

Daniel Gingerich, who operates the Maple Hill kennel near Seymour, has been a USDA licensed dog breeder since 2019. Federal inspectors report dogs were being fed moldy, contaminated food and did not have access to water.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order, requiring Gingerich to immediately stop breeding, euthanizing or disposing of any dogs. Gingerich is being accused of evading federal oversight by hiding dogs from USDA inspectors. He’s also accused of committing at least 100 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The judge who issued the temporary order said the dogs were being subjected to “shockingly inadequate” care. No criminal charges have been filed against Gingerich. Radio Iowa has been unable to reach Gingerich for comment.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture also has a state inspection record on file.