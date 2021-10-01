Remains found in Poweshiek County could be missing boy

Human remains have been found in a harvested field near the town of Montezuma where an 11-year-old boy has been missing since May.

DCI assistant director Mitch Mortvedt told reporters at the scene in rural Poweshiek County that the clothing found with the remains matches the description of what Xavier Harrellson was wearing when he disappeared. Mortvedt says they haven’t made a positive identification and the gender of the remains is not yet known.

He did say they have contacted Harrellson’s family to let them know the remains were found in a field around four miles from his home.