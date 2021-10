An elderly man has died in a house fire in Marshalltown.

Marshalltown firefighters were called to the 800 block of North Center Street around 5 a.m. Sunday. Fire was visible in the living room area and neighbors told firefighters they heard knocks and screams for help.

After getting into the house, firefighters found the body of a 71-year old male.

No name has been released.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)