Des Moines Police say officer shot a woman armed with a knife

Des Moines Police say an officer shot a woman armed with a knife who had reportedly threatened a man in downtown Des Moines.

According to a news release from Des Moines Police, a man called 9-1-1 just before 6:30 p.m. to say a white woman armed with a knife tried to stab him as he was walking and was still following him. An officer was dispatched to the area and police say the women turned her attention to the officer, started advancing and ignored his commands. The news release indicates the officer shot the woman less than a minute after he arrived on the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby Des Moines hospital for treatment. The officer was not injured.