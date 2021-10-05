Ledyard man dies in farming accident

A man died in a weekend accident at a hog facility in Northern Kossuth County.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 call came in Saturday reporting a farming-related accident about two miles south of the Minnesota border. When emergency personnel arrived they determine that a man was dead.

An investigation determined that the victim, identified as 37-year-old Ryan Chad Adams of Ledyard, and another individual were attempting to work on a manure pump when the accident occurred. It was determined a piece of equipment disengaged under pressure and struck Adams in the head.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)