Senator Grassley supports Violence Against Women Act without new gun restrictions

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, says he supports reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act — but without some of the gun restrictions that won House approval this spring.

“I supported enactment of the original VAWA in 1994 and have voted to reauthorize and build the program many times,” he says. Grassley says while he’s supported expanding rights for victims over the years, include gun restrictions for accused domestic abusers is a no go for him and other Republicans.

The House-passed bill would bar people with temporary restraining orders and individuals convicted of stalking from owning or possessing a gun.

“There’s no disagreement on the original Violence Against Women Act. It’s when you try to get guns involved and the Second Amendment issues involved,” Grassley says. “…There’s probably four or five things that people want to stick onto this that have some relation against the Violence Against Women Act, but it brings out a lot of partisanship.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the Violence Against Women Act this morning. Grassley is the top Republican on the committee.