New drop off sites in 7 cities for at-home Test Iowa kits

State officials have now confirmed more than 6600 Iowans have died of Covid and the number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals has ticked up in the past week.

Nearly 10,000 Iowans tested positive for Covid in the past week and state data indicates 23% of them were under the age of 18. Public health officials say increased demand for testing “is putting additional strain on health care clinics and emergency rooms.”

The Iowa Department of Public has installed a new test site locator on its website. In addition, there are now seven weekday locations around the state where Iowans can drop off their at-home Test Iowa kits — and the test kit will delivered to the state hygienic lab in Iowa City that day. The seven drop-off sites for the at-home Test Iowa kits are in Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.