Second proposed plan for Iowa redistricting to be revealed Oct. 21

The Iowa Legislature could be able to vote on a second plan for reconfiguring the boundaries of Iowa congressional and legislative districts in late October.

On Tuesday, the 32 Republicans in the Iowa Senate voted down the first plan for redrawing district lines for 150 state House and Senate seats and for Iowa’s four congressional districts. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency has notified lawmakers it will deliver Plan 2 for redistricting on October 21. That’s more than two weeks earlier than the deadline established in Iowa law.

Public hearings are required before the Iowa legislature can vote on the plan. October 28 would be the earliest date lawmakers could return to Des Moines for a special session to vote on the second set of proposed district maps.

The boundaries for legislative and congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years to account for population shifts identified in the latest U.S. Census.