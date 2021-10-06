Two charged after lockdown at Saydel High School

A 19-year-old and a teenager face charges after an incident that authorities say started at a central Iowa school.

The principal at Saydel High School placed the school on lockdown at about 7:40 a.m. yesterday after a student reported someone in the parking lot had a gun. According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle after it left the school, the car crashed into a yard, the occupants ran, but were caught.

Officials say drugs, a 22 caliber rifle and three guns that shoot non-lethal, plastic pellets were found in the vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts. The 16-year-old boy is accused of possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana, carrying a weapon on school grounds and a variety of driving-related infractions, including driving without a license and without the owner’s consent.

There was also a 15 year old boy in the car, but no charged were filed against him and he was released to his parents.