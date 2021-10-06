You can now renew your CDL online

The Department of Transportation has opened up the online renewal process for commercial driver’s licenses.

The Transportation Commission approved new rules to allow the online renewal option for all CDL holders at its meeting in September — after lawmakers approved the change. Other drivers have been able to renew their licenses online for several years.

The one exception to the online CDL renewals are those with a hazardous materials endorsement — as they are required to take a test each time they renew. Drivers moving from a commercial learner’s permit to a CDL also cannot do so online.

More information is available on the DOT’s website.