Two charged with murder in Estherville man’s death

Two teens have been charged with murder in the investigation of a body found Saturday along a roadway northeast of Estherville.

The body was later identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville.

Authorities executed simultaneous search warrants early Wednesday morning at homes in Rockwell City and Estherville which resulted in 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt being arrested on first-degree murder charges.

The cause of death for McDowell has not been released. Uhde was taken to the Emmet County Jail and Van Der Wilt to Buena Vista County where both were held without bond.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)