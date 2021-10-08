Those who got tax filing extensions have deadline approaching

If you filed for an extension time to file your 2020 taxes, you now have one week to get it done. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says the deadline is next Friday (October 15th).

“In Iowa, around 109,000 people asked for an extension of time to file their federal taxes for 2020. So, those folks should remember that the deadline is nearing,” Miller says. He says there are a variety of reasons why people seek an extension.

“These are generally folks who may’ve been waiting on additional paperwork or records to file their taxes. Perhaps they didn’t have all their receipts or records from their bank that they needed,” according to Miller. “But hopefully, an extra six months gave them the time that they needed to be able to file a complete and accurate tax return now.”

Miller says the free filing option can still be used if you filed for an extension. “For anyone making less than $72,000 a year — free file lets you file online using brand name tax software. And it’s easy, it’s fast, it’s safe and secure. So that’s a great option if you still need to file by October 15th.”

Miller says families that aren’t normally required to file a tax return can get advance payments of the Child Tax Credit by filing now. If a family has not yet filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020 they can still get advance payments of the credit for the remaining months of this year by filling out a simple tax return through the IRS Free File program. Or they can go to IRS.gov and use the Non-filer sign up which will then redirect them to fill out a simplified tax return through the Free File program. If a family does not update their info but still qualifies for the Child Tax Credit, they will get that credit when they file a 2021 tax return.