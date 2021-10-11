Earlham man dies in Dallas County rollover accident

A young man from Earlham was killed, another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Dallas County over the weekend.

The state patrol says a 1980 Chevy Corvette driven by 19-year-old Samuel Wayne Kasap entered westbound Interstate 80 from the DeSoto on-ramp at around 1:17 p.m. Sunday and accelerated to a high rate of speed. The car went out of control about a one-mile west of the DeSoto exit and rolled into the median. It struck the cable barrier before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Neither Kasap nor his passenger, 24-year-old Maximilian Vincent Kasap, were wearing a seat belt. Both men were ejected. Samuel Kasap died at the scene. Max Kasap was injured and transported by Dallas County Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Just two hours later and a few miles the east, a minivan slammed into the back of a semi. The semi was stopped because of the first crash. The driver of the minivan died. Investigators have not released that person’s name.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)