Four shot at Sioux City club, police looking for suspects

Sioux City police are looking for suspects in a shooting Sunday that left four injured.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a downtown after-hours club. Police determined there was a dispute between two groups of people in the club that resulted in gunfire. A man was critically wounded in the chest. Three other victims showed up later at two local hospitals with gunshot wounds and were treated and released.

Police have not released any names and say they are receiving limited cooperation from the victims.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)