Cedar Rapids police say a 17-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after they found him outside a northeast side home covered in blood and he told them he’d killed his parents.

Police say Ethan Orton used a knife and ax to kill his parents, 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Slade.

The criminal complaint says Ethan Orton told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life”.