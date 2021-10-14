Revolving door at quarterback continues for Drake

Drake’s seventh game at the University of San Diego will feature a fourth different starting quarterback as sophomore Sean Cooney gets the nod against the Toreros. Freshman Blake Ellingson started the last two games but is in quarantine due to COVID contact tracing. Bulldog coach Todd Stepsis says original starter Ian Corwin could be used in an emergency.

“Illnesses and injuries unfortunately have us where we are at”, said Stepsis.

Cooney was Drake’s scout team quarterback until a few days ago and the Bulldogs are so thin at quarterback that Stepsis even took reps with the scout team.

“Hopefully I was giving them a decent enough look”, added Stepsis. “I have played quarterback both in high school and college so it wasn’t horrible I don’t think.”

The revolving door at quarterback has hampered a Drake offense that is averaging just over 12 points in a 1-2 start in the Pioneer Football League race. Stepsis has always lauded the character of his team and admits that is being tested.

“The toughest battles are given to the strongest warriors and that is the way they can think of this.”