Two charged in death of Ames toddler

Ames police have charged two people in the April death of a toddler.

Police and medical units were called to a residence on April 24th and found an injured toddler who was flown to Des Moines for treatment. The child died the next day.

Ames Police say the results of an autopsy and their investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Danielle Olbrecht of Ames for child endangerment causing death. Twenty-five-year-old Trevin Nicholson was arrested in Centennial, Colorado on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

Nicholson is awaiting extradition back to Iowa.