Latino Hall of Fame goes virtual for weekend ceremony

This weekend’s Iowa Latino Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held virtually for the first time.

The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs moved the event online after concerns were raised about COVID-19. Sonia Reyes, executive officer of the commission’s Office of Latino Affairs, says there are benefits to broadcasting the ceremony, even though people won’t be able to connect in person.

“Everyone is going to be able to have access to the link and anyone will be able to attend regardless of where they are in the world, because we have inductees that have relatives all over the world,” Reyes says. “So I think that is something that we are gaining.”

Reyes says she hopes the easy access to the event will attract more viewers, so they can see how Latinos are making a positive impact in Iowa communities. “I think that when you move something to virtual, you don’t have that camaraderie of having to meet people in person,” she says, “and the Latino community, we are so affectionate, so to give the hug, the kiss on the cheek, so we lose a lot of that.”

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday on the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Facebook page. The three inductees and three award winners will be invited back to next year’s ceremony, which is expected to be in-person.

The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs established the Latino Hall of Fame in 2017.

(By Kassidy Arena, Iowa Public Radio)