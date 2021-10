The Iowa State Patrol says a Trooper was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital after following a crash while he was responding to a call on Thursday night.

Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville around 11:30.

The Patrol says Benda was airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin where he remains in critical condition.