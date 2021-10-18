Committee to guide Algona/Lu Verne School Districts merger talks

The Algona School Board has approved appointments to a committee that will assist with the proposed merger of the Algona and Lu Verne School Districts. Algona Superintendent Joe Carter says he and Lu Verne’s superintendent will advise the panel.

“One community member from Lu Verne, two community members from Algona, one board member from each district, one staff member from Lu Verne and two staff members from Algona — Mr. Pete Waltz in the middle school and Mrs. Nicole Studer in the elementary,” Carter says. “Mrs. Studer taught in Lu Verne previously, so she brings a really good perspective to that committee.”

The committee will help draft the reorganization petition. “And then they will help in collecting the signatures for that petition,” Carter says. “In the Algona district, we’ll need to collect 400 signatures…In the Lu Verne district, they’ll need to collect 210 signatures.”

Sixth through 12th grade students from the Lu Verne district have been attending school in Algona under a whole grade sharing arrangement established in 2015. The Lu Verne School Board will hold its monthly meeting this Thursday, October 21.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)