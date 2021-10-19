Harvest continues moving forward ahead of average

The U.S.D.A. weekly crop report says farmers were able to work around some rain showers.

The report says 43% of the corn is now in the bin — up from 30% last week. That put the corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The bean harvest moved to 70% completed compared to 56% the week before. That’s also one week ahead of the average.

The report says more than half the soybean crop remaining to be harvested is in south-central Iowa — while all other districts have at least 52 percent pulled from the fields.