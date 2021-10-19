Two dead in Buchanan County crash

Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that killed two men and injured a third person in northeast Iowa’s Buchanan County Monday afternoon.

Officials say 40-year-old Nicolas Johnson of Oelwein and 70-year-old John Friend of Davenport died in the head-on crash on Iowa Highway 150 near Hazleton. The Iowa State Patrol says Johnson’s vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Friend’s vehicle, killing the two drivers.

Another person was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City to be treated for undisclosed injuries. Authorities say the third vehicle involved in the accident was hit by flying debris when the other vehicles slammed into each other. The crash happened around 3 p.m.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)