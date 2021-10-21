Second redistricting plan has two incumbent Congresswomen in same district

The second plan for reconfiguring Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts has been delivered and, if approved by the legislature next week, it could pit two incumbent members of the U.S. House against one another.

Congresswomen Cindy Axne, a Democrat, lives in West Des Moines. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, lives in Ottumwa. Both of their homes are in the proposed third congressional district.

That sets up a potential incumbent-versus-incumbent race for reelection in 2022 if neither moves. Axne has said she’s also considering a run for governor rather than pursuing a third term in the U.S. House.

The legislature will convene in special session next Thursday to vote on the second plan for redistricting. This process happens after every Census, to redraw the boundaries for Iowa’s congressional districts as well as the 150 state legislative districts to reflect population changes.

If Plan two for redistricting is approved, none of Iowa’s four members of the U.S. House live in the new first congressional district. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion lives in the proposed second district. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull, a Republican, lives in the proposed fourth congressional district.

The 32 Republicans in the Iowa Senate rejected the first plan for redistricting. Under Iowa law, Plan 1 and Plan 2 are drawn by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency and presented to legislators for an up or down vote.

“I appreciate the work LSA has done to quickly attempt to address the concerns the Senate expressed with Plan One,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, said in a written statement this morning. ” Plan Two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law. I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

If lawmakers reject Plan 2, the LSA prepares Plan 3, but the legislature can offer amendments.