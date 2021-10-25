Humboldt woman dies in Cass County accident

A woman from Humboldt County died Monday as the result of a crash in southwest Iowa’s Cass County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2001 Lincoln L-S driven by 26-year-old Bryce Baker, of Atlantic, was traveling south on Olive Street at around 5:30 a-m., when for reasons unknown, the car crossed the centerline of the road and struck a northbound 2010 Chevy pickup, head-on, about two and one-half miles south of I-80, near Dallas Road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson, of Humboldt, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. Baker, and the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic, were injured and flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)