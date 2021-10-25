Man sentenced for murder in Des Moines’ ‘Lost Planet’ has died in prison

A 46-year old man sentenced to life in prison for a 1995 murder in Des Moines has died after a prolonged illness.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Timothy Keith Palmer died early Friday morning and his death was not related to Covid-19.

Court records show a jury convicted Palmer of the beating death of a man in an area that used to be known as the “Lost Planet” — a former dumping site in Des Moines. The dead man’s BMW and credit cards were stolen and used in Kansas City. Palmer was among five people charged and convicted in the case.

Palmer unsuccessfully appealed his sentence, arguing his lawyer was ineffective during the trial.