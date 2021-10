The Iowa National Guard says the first female enlisted infantry soldier has joined its ranks.

Private First Class Taylor Patterson of Ankney returned from basic training to join the National Guard. Patterson was not the first female to enlist in the infantry in the Iowa National Guard — but is the first to complete the 22-week training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

The U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women in January of 2016. The Iowa National Guard has approximately 9,000 members.