Sidney man sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

A man who prosecutors say was discovered with child pornography during a separate investigation involving his ex-wife will spend nearly nine years in federal prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kenneth Howard Crum Junior of Sidney was sentenced to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography. Court information shows investigators were looking into the harassment of the ex-wife via internet websites in November 2020 and got a search warrant for his cellphone.

They say they found images and videos of child pornography involving children under the age of 12 on that phone.