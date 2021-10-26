Soybean harvest heading into home stretch

The State Ag Secretary says Iowa’s soybean harvest could be wrapping up very soon.

The Ag Secretary’s comments come as the latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows the bean harvest hit 83 percent complete by Sunday. That is up from 60% complete last week and 6 days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the southern one third of the state lags behind in the bean harvest.

Lots of progress was made on the corn side last week as the completion rate hit 60% — up from 43% the prior week. That’s one week ahead of the five-year average.

Growers in the northeast and south-central regions still have more than half of their corn remaining to be harvested.