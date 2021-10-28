Amtrak train hits garbage truck seriously injuring driver

The Iowa State Patro says the driver of a garbage truck was injured in a crash with an Amtrak train in Monroe County.

The Patrol says 33-year-old Kyle Redinger of Fairfield tried to cross the railroad tracks and he was thrown out of the truck when the train hit it shortly before noon Wednesday northwest of Avery. Redinger was flown to the hospital with “serious life-threatening” injuries.

The Patrol report says a woman from Nebraska who was the train engineer had a minor injury, but refused medical care.