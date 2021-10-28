Congresswoman Hinson: administration doesn’t want to answer to its actions

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the Biden Administration and Democrats keep pushing forward with their plans, while the president isn’t taking any questions on the issues.

Hinson, a former reporter, says the American people are questioning the way the administration operates. “What are they hiding? I think really what they are hiding is intent. They want to grow government, they want these big socialist government spending programs to go through — and they don’t want to have to answer for it,” she says.

Hinson says the situation at the southern border and immigration overall is a good example.”It’s why I called for Secretary Mayorkas’ resignation. Because we’ve been deliberately stonewalled at every turn from the Department of Homeland Security,” Hinson says. “We need new leadership there because we are out of time. these border crossings increase compound without a single answer from the Biden administration,” Hinson says.

Hinson says the administration has doubled down on its “out of sight, out of mind” approach to the border.