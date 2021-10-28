Man killed in accident near Council Bluffs

Authorities in southwest Iowa say one person died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident.

The crash happened on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, at around 10:45 p.m. According to police, a vehicle was northbound on the interstate near mile marker 50, when it went out of control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board and flipped onto its top.

The male driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of family. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the CBPD Traffic Unit 712-328-4948.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)